Myanmar's Massive Drug Burn: A Battle Against Trafficking

In a striking display of resolve against narcotics, Myanmar officials incinerated illegal drugs worth approximately USD 300 million in major cities on Thursday. The destroyed contraband included opium, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana, highlighted by an address from Yangon Police Brig. Gen. Sein Lwin.

This decisive action follows a month after United Nations experts highlighted soaring methamphetamine production from Southeast Asia's famed Golden Triangle area, comprising Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand. Historical production of opium and heroin in the region is exacerbated by lawlessness in border areas, compounded by partnerships between ethnic militias and the drug trade.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime reported that Myanmar's political turmoil post-military coup in 2021 has fueled methamphetamine trade expansion. In Yangon, drugs worth over USD 117 million were prepared for burning, marking events in synchronicity with the International Day Against Drug Abuse. Coordinated efforts occurred in Mandalay and Taunggyi, further showcasing Myanmar's initiatives amid its enduring drug production issues.

