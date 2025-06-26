Majithia's Arrest Sparks Political Controversy Amid Drug Money Laundering Accusations

In a significant development, a Mohali court on Thursday ordered Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia to remain in seven-day remand. Majithia faces charges in a disproportionate assets case involving alleged laundering of Rs 540 crore, often referred to as 'drug money'.

The situation grew tense as police detained several Akali supporters protesting near the court premises. The Vigilance Bureau, seeking a 12-day remand, contends that Majithia did not disclose substantial income and allegedly threatened vigilance personnel during a raid.

SAD representatives argue the AAP government harbors a political vendetta against Majithia. After the court's initial decision, claims of tax haven involvement and alleged misrepresentation of financial statements have fueled further scrutiny and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)