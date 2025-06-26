Majithia's Arrest Sparks Political Controversy Amid Drug Money Laundering Accusations
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been remanded for seven days in a disproportionate assets case involving alleged laundering of Rs 540 crore. The vigilance bureau claims Majithia facilitated laundering drug money through tax havens. SAD accuses the AAP government of political vendetta.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a Mohali court on Thursday ordered Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia to remain in seven-day remand. Majithia faces charges in a disproportionate assets case involving alleged laundering of Rs 540 crore, often referred to as 'drug money'.
The situation grew tense as police detained several Akali supporters protesting near the court premises. The Vigilance Bureau, seeking a 12-day remand, contends that Majithia did not disclose substantial income and allegedly threatened vigilance personnel during a raid.
SAD representatives argue the AAP government harbors a political vendetta against Majithia. After the court's initial decision, claims of tax haven involvement and alleged misrepresentation of financial statements have fueled further scrutiny and debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Air India Crash: Leaders Express Profound Sadness
Tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heart-breaking beyond words: PM Modi on plane crash.
Pilgrims and Sadhus Prepare for Annual Amarnath Yatra
Exports and innovation drive economic growth in EAC and SADC, but trade openness may hurt
Manish Sisodia Accuses BJP of Political Vendetta in Classroom Scam Probe