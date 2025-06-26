Political Turmoil Delays Teesta Water Deal Resolution
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil emphasized the importance of political stability in Bangladesh to progress the Teesta water-sharing agreement. The deal, stalled for over a decade, faces opposition, particularly from West Bengal's government, affecting agricultural irrigation crucial for northern Bangladesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:29 IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil has stressed that political stability in Bangladesh is essential for advancing the Teesta water-sharing agreement, a contentious issue unresolved for over ten years.
Despite initial agreements during former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit, the pact has faced hurdles, most notably due to opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The Teesta River, significant for irrigation and agriculture in northern Bangladesh, remains a focal point of negotiations, with ongoing domestic water needs complicating India's stance.
