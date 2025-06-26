Political Turmoil Delays Teesta Water Deal Resolution

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil has stressed that political stability in Bangladesh is essential for advancing the Teesta water-sharing agreement, a contentious issue unresolved for over ten years.

Despite initial agreements during former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit, the pact has faced hurdles, most notably due to opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Teesta River, significant for irrigation and agriculture in northern Bangladesh, remains a focal point of negotiations, with ongoing domestic water needs complicating India's stance.

