Claudia Sheinbaum Demands Evidence in U.S.-Mexico Financial Dispute

In a stern address, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has challenged the U.S. Treasury's decision to block transactions with three Mexican financial institutions, citing a lack of evidence for money laundering accusations.

Speaking at a morning press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized the absence of proof presented by U.S. authorities and reaffirmed Mexico's commitment to collaboration without subordination.

She underscored the relatively minor standing of the accused entities, CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, and advocated for receiving concrete evidence from the United States.

