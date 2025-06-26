Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Demands Evidence in U.S.-Mexico Financial Dispute

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum asserts that the U.S. Treasury has yet to provide evidence of money laundering after banning transactions with three Mexican financial entities. Sheinbaum insists on continued coordination but seeks proof from the U.S. regarding allegations against CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:40 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum Demands Evidence in U.S.-Mexico Financial Dispute
Claudia Sheinbaum

In a stern address, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has challenged the U.S. Treasury's decision to block transactions with three Mexican financial institutions, citing a lack of evidence for money laundering accusations.

Speaking at a morning press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized the absence of proof presented by U.S. authorities and reaffirmed Mexico's commitment to collaboration without subordination.

She underscored the relatively minor standing of the accused entities, CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, and advocated for receiving concrete evidence from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025