Claudia Sheinbaum Demands Evidence in U.S.-Mexico Financial Dispute
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum asserts that the U.S. Treasury has yet to provide evidence of money laundering after banning transactions with three Mexican financial entities. Sheinbaum insists on continued coordination but seeks proof from the U.S. regarding allegations against CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa.
In a stern address, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has challenged the U.S. Treasury's decision to block transactions with three Mexican financial institutions, citing a lack of evidence for money laundering accusations.
Speaking at a morning press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized the absence of proof presented by U.S. authorities and reaffirmed Mexico's commitment to collaboration without subordination.
She underscored the relatively minor standing of the accused entities, CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, and advocated for receiving concrete evidence from the United States.
