NMDC Launches Nursing & MedTech Education Drives for Tribal Youth Empowerment

NMDC Limited, India’s largest iron ore producer and a Navratna public sector enterprise, has reaffirmed its enduring commitment to inclusive growth and community development through the announcement of two transformative education programs under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These include the ‘Balika Shiksha Yojana’ for tribal girls and the newly launched ‘Medical Technology Program’ in collaboration with Apollo University, Chittoor, specifically designed for underprivileged tribal boys and girls.

These education-centric efforts aim to uplift Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities from the mineral-rich but socio-economically challenged districts of Chhattisgarh, where NMDC’s major mining operations are based. The company’s holistic approach to empowerment underscores a shift from traditional welfare to capacity-building and career development for future generations.

1. Balika Shiksha Yojana – Empowering Tribal Girls Through Nursing Education

A flagship CSR initiative by NMDC, the Balika Shiksha Yojana provides 100% free nursing education to tribal girls from the districts of Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Bijapur, and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh. The scheme aims to empower young women from marginalized communities by opening doors to lifelong professional careers in the healthcare sector.

Key Highlights:

Total Seats: 200 (including 110 for B.Sc. Nursing and 90 for GNM – General Nursing & Midwifery)

Partner Institutions: Apollo School of Nursing, Hyderabad Yashoda School of Nursing, Hyderabad KIMS College of Nursing, Hyderabad

Coverage: Full sponsorship covering tuition fees, hostel accommodation, uniforms, meals, books, and academic expenses

Per Student Investment: ₹12–15 lakh

Eligibility: Applicant must belong to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) Family income must not exceed ₹72,000 per annum

Deadline: Applications close on 28 June 2025

This initiative is expected to address both gender disparity and the shortage of trained nursing professionals, particularly in rural and tribal India, thereby benefiting not only the recipients but also the broader healthcare system.

2. Medical Technology Program – Career Pathways for Tribal Youth

Complementing its focus on healthcare education, NMDC has also launched a Medical Technology Program in partnership with Apollo University, Chittoor, tailored to tribal boys and girls from Dantewada and Bastar. This initiative offers comprehensive training in Allied Health Sciences, an emerging area of demand in India’s rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Program Details:

Total Seats: 90 (with 60% seats reserved for girls and 40% for boys)

Courses Offered (Bachelor of Science programs): Emergency Medical Technology Medical Lab Technology Anaesthesiology & Operation Theatre Technician Imaging Technology Physician Assistant Renal Dialysis Technology

Full Sponsorship: Includes tuition, boarding, equipment, practicals, and internships

Per Student Investment: ₹12–15 lakh

Deadline for Application: 30 June 2025

The program not only offers high-quality, employment-ready education but also ensures that tribal students gain exposure to cutting-edge medical technology and hands-on clinical training, paving the way for stable and respected careers in the healthcare domain.

A Legacy of Upliftment in Chhattisgarh

For over six decades, NMDC has been a cornerstone of industrial and community development in Chhattisgarh, where it operates two of its major mining complexes. The region, while rich in natural resources, faces challenges related to education, healthcare, and employment—especially among tribal populations.

Through these initiatives, NMDC is moving beyond its traditional role as a mining leader and embracing a developmental vision centered on education, skill-building, and economic self-reliance.

“Our aim is not just to mine minerals, but to unearth potential—especially in regions where opportunities have been historically limited,” a senior NMDC official stated. “With the Balika Shiksha Yojana and Medical Technology Program, we are investing in the future of Chhattisgarh’s tribal youth.”

Application and Support Mechanism

To ensure wide outreach, NMDC has set up facilitation centers in district headquarters and is working closely with local administration, tribal welfare departments, and community organizations. Dedicated helplines and field-level volunteers are assisting applicants with the documentation and application process.

Successful candidates will also be assigned mentors for academic and emotional support during their course of study, ensuring low dropout rates and strong retention.

Looking Ahead

By bridging the gap between opportunity and access, NMDC’s latest educational initiatives are poised to become models of CSR best practice in India. These programs reflect the company’s long-term strategy to create sustainable socio-economic value in the regions where it operates and empower the next generation of tribal professionals in the healthcare sector.