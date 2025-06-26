Two Arrested in Jahangirpuri Murder Case After Moradabad Manhunt

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals, Vishal and Kuldeep, charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The duo was tracked down to Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, where they were arrested following a police raid.

The victim, identified as Bobby Singh alias Piyush, succumbed to multiple stab wounds after being admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Singh's attack was allegedly sparked by an altercation over rash driving, a recurring issue between Singh and his neighbors.

Authorities state that the situation escalated into violence, with Vishal and another accomplice, Sannata, stabbing Singh. Both accused have previous run-ins with the law, and the hunt for three remaining suspects continues as police intensify their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)