Andhra Pradesh's Bold Stance Against Drug Trafficking

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announces a crackdown on drug trafficking, warning that assets of those involved will be seized. He introduced contact numbers for reporting drug activities and revealed plans to bolster rehabilitation through new de-addiction centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against drug-related activities, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared a crackdown on drug peddling. Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Naidu warned that the state will seize assets of those involved in the illicit trade.

The Chief Minister made a stern promise to target individuals involved in growing or transporting marijuana, emphasizing, "Whether you grow it or bring it from outside, I will not spare." He further pledged to reinvest the confiscated assets into anti-drug campaigns.

Naidu also announced a toll-free number and a WhatsApp number for residents to report any suspicious drug activities. Additionally, he revealed plans to establish 56 new de-addiction centers across the state to support rehabilitation efforts, supplementing the existing three world-class facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

