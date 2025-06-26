Meghalaya Murder Mystery: Intrigue, Arrests, and a Honeymoon Gone Awry
Three individuals have been remanded to police custody for six days in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore businessman. They were charged with evidence tampering. The case involves multiple suspects, including Raghuvanshi's wife and her alleged lover, who were previously arrested.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, a Meghalaya court has placed three suspects under six days of police custody. The individuals, arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence, were brought in from Indore under heavy security and underwent medical checks before facing the court.
These arrests emerged as part of a broader investigation involving Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, and her purported lover, Raj Kushwaha, who were previously detained. Their stay at an Indore flat, post the murder, is central to the inquiry into the crime that shocked the region.
A special investigation team, focusing on the intricate details of the case, has already apprehended property dealer Silome James, linked to facilitating the crime scene. The police continue to piece together evidence, following Raghuvanshi's mysterious disappearance and subsequent discovery in Meghalaya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
