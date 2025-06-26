Left Menu

Digital Deception: The Matrimonial Conman Exposed

An Indian-origin man in Australia was arrested by Pune Police for creating a fraudulent profile on a matrimonial website, swindling a woman out of Rs 3.6 crore by promising marriage. With an Australian passport, Abhishek Shukla, posed as 'Dr. Rohit Oberoi,' manipulated the victim with fake business ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:21 IST
A man of Indian origin, based in Australia, was apprehended by Pune Police for allegedly creating a fake matrimonial profile and defrauding a woman of Rs 3.6 crore. The accused, Abhishek Shukla, exploited the woman's trust by promising marriage and convincing her to invest in a sham business proposal.

Shukla, who lived in Perth under the guise of 'Dr. Rohit Oberoi,' was caught at Mumbai airport. His fraudulent activities involved luring the woman, who was setting up a mindfulness business for children, into transferring significant sums by inventing business associates in Singapore.

After claiming to have oral cancer and faking his death, the victim suspected fraud and alerted authorities. Technical analysis revealed Shukla contacted over 3,000 women via the matrimonial site, indicating a broader scam. Police urge more victims to come forward as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

