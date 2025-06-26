Left Menu

Karnataka Farmers Rally Against Land Acquisition for Aerospace Park

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to meet with farmers on July 4 in response to protests against acquiring fertile land for an aerospace park in Devanahalli. Farmers are opposing the takeover of over 1,000 acres of agricultural land and demand the withdrawal of acquisition notifications.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is gearing up for a crucial meeting scheduled for July 4 with farmers who are protesting against the acquisition of more than 1,000 acres of fertile land for a planned aerospace park in Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. The protest has seen significant mobilization across 13 villages in the region.

The farmers have expressed staunch opposition, demanding that the notification regarding the land acquisition be urgently rescinded. In an upcoming meeting, the Chief Minister will engage with Devanahalli Channarayapatna farmer activists and key leaders from the Samyukta Horata Vedike to address their concerns.

Earlier this week, a massive 'Devanahalli Chalo' rally was organized by the farmers, underscoring their demand with a 24-hour ultimatum for the government to retract the notification. Despite the Chief Minister's plan to hold talks, the farmers insist on maintaining their protest until their conditions are thoroughly deliberated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

