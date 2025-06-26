Delhi's Ballimaran Faces Religion-Based Water Discrimination Allegations
Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma accuses previous AAP government of religion-based discrimination in water connections for Ballimaran residents. The allegations highlight issues of preferential treatment and denial of services in key areas, with Verma advocating for inclusive development under the new BJP government. Investigations into illegal connections are underway.
Delhi's water minister, Parvesh Verma, has accused the previous AAP government of engaging in religion-based discrimination against residents seeking water connections in Ballimaran. Verma made these allegations during a visit to Nabi Kareem area, accompanied by officials, where he assessed the local drainage and water supply systems.
Verma claims that while some individuals in Ballimaran were favored, many families from areas such as Ramnagar, Bagichi Raghunath, and Bhadbhuje Wali Gali were denied essential services due to their religion, despite no shortages in resources.
The current BJP government in Delhi, according to Verma, aims to rectify this by ensuring equitable development. He plans to investigate previously overlooked illegal water connections to guarantee fair public service delivery.
