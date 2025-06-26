Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Australia Collaborate for Enhanced Security

In a significant stride towards strengthening maritime collaboration, Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani and Rear Admiral Bret Sonter of the Royal Australian Navy convened a meeting to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and security efforts.

The talks, held at the Indian Coast Guard headquarters, highlighted the commitment of both nations to fortify interoperability and mutual efforts towards maritime safety.

Photos of the meeting, shared on social media, underscored the growing relationship between the Indian Coast Guard and the Australian Border Force, building upon previous engagements to bolster maritime security.

