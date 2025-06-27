Tragic Highway Collision: Law Student Killed, Driver Arrested

A 31-year-old employee of a multinational company has been arrested following a tragic accident on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The man, identified as Mohit, is accused of fatally striking a law student and injuring another individual with his vehicle.

According to authorities, the incident occurred early in the morning on June 24. Mohit, a resident of Noorpur Bohra Kalan village living in Gurugram, reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel, causing the accident. The vehicle involved has been confiscated by law enforcement.

The victim, 25-year-old Harsh from Om Nagar Colony, lost his life in the accident, while his friend, Abhishek, was hospitalized in Delhi and remains in stable condition. The investigation continues as the police work to piece together the events leading up to the collision.