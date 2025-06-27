U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy Bids Farewell to Moscow
Lynne Tracy, U.S. ambassador to Russia, departs Moscow after navigating tumultuous relations between the U.S. and Russia. Her dedicated service during challenging times is recognized as she reflects on her term in a Telegram post. The departure marks the end of a significant diplomatic chapter.
Lynne Tracy, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia, is departing Moscow. Her embassy announced her departure on Friday, bringing to a close her tenure during a notably strained period between the U.S. and Russia.
Tracy expressed pride in representing the United States in Moscow amidst significant diplomatic challenges. Her remarks were released via the Telegram messaging app, highlighting her commitment and dedicated service.
The conclusion of her term signifies the end of a significant chapter in U.S.-Russia relations, marked by heightened tensions and critical diplomatic engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
