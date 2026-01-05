U.S. Embassy in Venezuela: Preparations Underway for Potential Reopening

The United States is making plans to potentially reopen its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, contingent upon a decision from President Donald Trump. A senior official from the State Department made this announcement on Monday, signaling a possible diplomatic shift.

"As President Trump said, we are making preparations to allow for a reopening should the President make that decision," the official told Reuters, indicating that strategic measures are underway to resume operations at the embassial level.

This move could signify an important step in U.S.-Venezuelan relations, which have been strained in recent times. Any decision to formally reopen will hinge on further directives from the White House.

