Intensified Search Operation in Udhampur: Unfolding the Pursuit of Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists

In Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are actively searching for three Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, continuing a long-standing operation in the Basantgarh area. A recent encounter resulted in the death of a terrorist identified as Haider, indicating ongoing militant threats in this crucial region.

With the help of drones and sniffer dogs, the security forces are leaving no stone unturned to locate and neutralize the remaining terrorists. The forces, comprising a joint team, have strengthened their cordon with additional reinforcements, showcasing a robust strategy aimed at ensuring regional security amidst these challenges.

The group, along with local over ground workers, has evaded capture by utilizing dense forestation and natural caves. Basantgarh, known for its history as a terrorist infiltration route from Pakistan, has been a frequent site of violent encounters, emphasizing the persistent tensions and strategic importance of the area to security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)