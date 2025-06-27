Left Menu

Intensified Search Operation in Udhampur: Unfolding the Pursuit of Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists

Security forces have launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to locate three Pakistan-based JeM terrorists. One terrorist, Haider, was killed in an earlier encounter. The group used forest hideouts aided by local supporters. Basantgarh continues to be a hotspot for infiltration and terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:03 IST
Intensified Search Operation in Udhampur: Unfolding the Pursuit of Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists
  • Country:
  • India

In Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are actively searching for three Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, continuing a long-standing operation in the Basantgarh area. A recent encounter resulted in the death of a terrorist identified as Haider, indicating ongoing militant threats in this crucial region.

With the help of drones and sniffer dogs, the security forces are leaving no stone unturned to locate and neutralize the remaining terrorists. The forces, comprising a joint team, have strengthened their cordon with additional reinforcements, showcasing a robust strategy aimed at ensuring regional security amidst these challenges.

The group, along with local over ground workers, has evaded capture by utilizing dense forestation and natural caves. Basantgarh, known for its history as a terrorist infiltration route from Pakistan, has been a frequent site of violent encounters, emphasizing the persistent tensions and strategic importance of the area to security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

