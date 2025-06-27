Left Menu

Ukraine Thwarts Russian Overnight Drone and Missile Barrage

Ukraine's air force intercepted most of the drones and missiles launched by Russia in an overnight attack, mainly targeting Starokostiantyniv. Despite a high success rate, some areas sustained direct hits and debris damage. The city remains a strategic target due to its key air base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:43 IST
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's air force reported the successful downing of 359 out of 363 drones and the interception of six out of eight missiles launched by Russia during an overnight assault. The attack predominantly focused on the small western city of Starokostiantyniv, which houses a significant air base frequently targeted by Russian forces.

Despite effective defensive measures, the air force confirmed three direct hits, alongside damage from falling debris in eight areas across the country. Details regarding specific locations affected or whether the air base was among those struck were not disclosed.

This latest wave of attacks underscores Russia's continued focus on Starokostiantyniv, a pivotal location due to its strategic air base.

