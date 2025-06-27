China's Renewed Tariffs on EU's Toluidine Imports

China has renewed its anti-dumping tariffs on toluidine imported from the European Union, extending them for an additional five years. This decision takes effect from June 28, according to a statement from the commerce ministry released on Friday.

The updated tariffs include a 19.6% duty imposed on German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess Deutschland GmbH, while other European Union companies face a higher rate of 36.9%, the ministry's statement added.

Toluidine plays a crucial role in various industries, serving as a key component in the manufacturing of dyes, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides.

