Left Menu

China's Renewed Tariffs on EU's Toluidine Imports

China has extended its anti-dumping tariffs on toluidine imports from the European Union for five more years. The tariffs include a 19.6% duty on German company Lanxess Deutschland GmbH and 36.9% on other EU firms. Toluidine is utilized in dyes, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:40 IST
China's Renewed Tariffs on EU's Toluidine Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has renewed its anti-dumping tariffs on toluidine imported from the European Union, extending them for an additional five years. This decision takes effect from June 28, according to a statement from the commerce ministry released on Friday.

The updated tariffs include a 19.6% duty imposed on German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess Deutschland GmbH, while other European Union companies face a higher rate of 36.9%, the ministry's statement added.

Toluidine plays a crucial role in various industries, serving as a key component in the manufacturing of dyes, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025