China's Renewed Tariffs on EU's Toluidine Imports
China has extended its anti-dumping tariffs on toluidine imports from the European Union for five more years. The tariffs include a 19.6% duty on German company Lanxess Deutschland GmbH and 36.9% on other EU firms. Toluidine is utilized in dyes, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides.
- China
China has renewed its anti-dumping tariffs on toluidine imported from the European Union, extending them for an additional five years. This decision takes effect from June 28, according to a statement from the commerce ministry released on Friday.
The updated tariffs include a 19.6% duty imposed on German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess Deutschland GmbH, while other European Union companies face a higher rate of 36.9%, the ministry's statement added.
Toluidine plays a crucial role in various industries, serving as a key component in the manufacturing of dyes, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides.
