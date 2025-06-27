Left Menu

Hamas Under Siege: Struggles for Survival in Tumultuous Gaza

Hamas is battling to survive in Gaza, facing opposition from local clans and intense Israeli military pressure. With its command structure weakened and alliances uncertain, the group is striving to maintain control and negotiate a truce. Meanwhile, Israeli operations against Iran add further complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:32 IST
Hamas Under Siege: Struggles for Survival in Tumultuous Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Under intense Israeli military pressure and internal opposition, Hamas is struggling for its survival in Gaza. The Islamist group faces challenges from rebellious clans while trying to operate independently with diminishing resources and support.

With international pressure for a ceasefire mounting due to a humanitarian crisis, Hamas seeks a pause in hostilities to consolidate its control. Efforts to suppress dissent include targeting local leaders like Yasser Abu Shabab.

Israeli operations have severely weakened Hamas's infrastructure and command, leaving it dependent on unpredictable strikes. As Israel escalates actions against Iran, Hamas's future remains uncertain amid diminishing support from its traditional ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025