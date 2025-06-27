Hamas Under Siege: Struggles for Survival in Tumultuous Gaza

Under intense Israeli military pressure and internal opposition, Hamas is struggling for its survival in Gaza. The Islamist group faces challenges from rebellious clans while trying to operate independently with diminishing resources and support.

With international pressure for a ceasefire mounting due to a humanitarian crisis, Hamas seeks a pause in hostilities to consolidate its control. Efforts to suppress dissent include targeting local leaders like Yasser Abu Shabab.

Israeli operations have severely weakened Hamas's infrastructure and command, leaving it dependent on unpredictable strikes. As Israel escalates actions against Iran, Hamas's future remains uncertain amid diminishing support from its traditional ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)