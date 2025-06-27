Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protest Sparks Arrests and Government Crackdown in England

British police arrested four people after a pro-Palestinian protest at an air base where military planes were painted. Two men and one woman face terrorism-related charges, while another woman was held for assisting an offender. The government plans to ban the activist group involved, citing security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:11 IST
Pro-Palestinian Protest Sparks Arrests and Government Crackdown in England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant security development, British police have detained four individuals following a pro-Palestinian protest which targeted military aircraft at an English air base with paint spray. The operation included arresting a woman, 29, and two men, ages 36 and 24, over terrorism-related suspicions.

The protest involved activists from the Palestine Action group, who reportedly breached the air base in central England on June 20, damaging and defacing two planes dedicated to refueling and transport missions. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly denounced the action as disgraceful.

The repercussions of the incident were swift, as the government outlined a new strategy to classify Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, thus criminalizing association with it. This move comes alongside a comprehensive review of security protocols across British defense sites, as stated by Interior Minister Yvette Cooper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025