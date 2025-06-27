Pro-Palestinian Protest Sparks Arrests and Government Crackdown in England

In a significant security development, British police have detained four individuals following a pro-Palestinian protest which targeted military aircraft at an English air base with paint spray. The operation included arresting a woman, 29, and two men, ages 36 and 24, over terrorism-related suspicions.

The protest involved activists from the Palestine Action group, who reportedly breached the air base in central England on June 20, damaging and defacing two planes dedicated to refueling and transport missions. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly denounced the action as disgraceful.

The repercussions of the incident were swift, as the government outlined a new strategy to classify Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, thus criminalizing association with it. This move comes alongside a comprehensive review of security protocols across British defense sites, as stated by Interior Minister Yvette Cooper.

