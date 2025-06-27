Left Menu

Estonia's Bold Move: NATO Jets on Alert

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concern over Estonia's intention to allow NATO nuclear-capable aircraft on its territory, viewing it as a direct threat to Moscow. This statement was made in response to a journalist's inquiry regarding remarks from Estonia's defense minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:20 IST
Estonia's Bold Move: NATO Jets on Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Tensions between Estonia and Russia escalated as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled Estonia's decision to permit NATO's nuclear-capable aircraft on its soil as a significant threat.

The announcement followed an inquiry by a Life news journalist questioning Estonia's defense strategy's implications for Russian security.

Estonia's stance signals strengthening ties with NATO, heightening regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025