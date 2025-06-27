Estonia's Bold Move: NATO Jets on Alert
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concern over Estonia's intention to allow NATO nuclear-capable aircraft on its territory, viewing it as a direct threat to Moscow. This statement was made in response to a journalist's inquiry regarding remarks from Estonia's defense minister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:20 IST
Tensions between Estonia and Russia escalated as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled Estonia's decision to permit NATO's nuclear-capable aircraft on its soil as a significant threat.
The announcement followed an inquiry by a Life news journalist questioning Estonia's defense strategy's implications for Russian security.
Estonia's stance signals strengthening ties with NATO, heightening regional security dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
