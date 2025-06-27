Counterterrorism Operation Leads to Arrests in RAF Base Vandalism Case

Four people have been arrested by British counterterrorism police in connection with last week's break-in at a military base, where two planes were vandalized.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East detailed the arrests, which include two men from London and two women of no fixed address, all suspected of terrorism-related offenses.

The arrests are linked to damage inflicted on two planes at the Royal Air Force base in Brize Norton, which activist group Palestine Action claimed responsibility for, condemning Britain's military activities in the Middle East.

