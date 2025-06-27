Tensions Escalate Over Alleged Campus Assault: Protest Chaos in Kolkata
Clashes erupted between police and members of left-wing student and youth organizations in Kolkata after a protest outside the Kasba police station. The protest followed the alleged gangrape of a student at a South Kolkata college. The incident led to injuries, detentions, and disruption of traffic.
In South Kolkata, tensions escalated as police clashed with members of the SFI and DYFI—left-wing student and youth organizations—outside the Kasba police station.
The protest stemmed from the alleged gangrape of a student on a college campus. Authorities used force, leading to injuries and detentions among demonstrators.
DC Jadavpur emphasized swift action in the case, urging the public to avoid spreading unverified information.
