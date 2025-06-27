Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Alleged Campus Assault: Protest Chaos in Kolkata

Clashes erupted between police and members of left-wing student and youth organizations in Kolkata after a protest outside the Kasba police station. The protest followed the alleged gangrape of a student at a South Kolkata college. The incident led to injuries, detentions, and disruption of traffic.

Updated: 27-06-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In South Kolkata, tensions escalated as police clashed with members of the SFI and DYFI—left-wing student and youth organizations—outside the Kasba police station.

The protest stemmed from the alleged gangrape of a student on a college campus. Authorities used force, leading to injuries and detentions among demonstrators.

DC Jadavpur emphasized swift action in the case, urging the public to avoid spreading unverified information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

