Tensions Escalate Over Alleged Campus Assault: Protest Chaos in Kolkata

In South Kolkata, tensions escalated as police clashed with members of the SFI and DYFI—left-wing student and youth organizations—outside the Kasba police station.

The protest stemmed from the alleged gangrape of a student on a college campus. Authorities used force, leading to injuries and detentions among demonstrators.

DC Jadavpur emphasized swift action in the case, urging the public to avoid spreading unverified information.

(With inputs from agencies.)