Goa's 'Operation Flushout': Cracking Down on Illegal Stays

Operation Flushout, conducted by Goa police from January to June, led to the deportation of 79 individuals for illegal stay. Among them, 26 were Bangladeshis. The operation targeted foreigners overstaying their visas, with 47 women and 32 men being deported during intensified efforts in May and June.

Updated: 27-06-2025 18:46 IST
In a rigorous effort termed 'Operation Flushout,' Goa police deported 79 individuals for illegal residency between January 1 and June 27. Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta confirmed these actions on Friday, noting that 26 individuals were from Bangladesh.

The operation saw the deportation of 47 women and 32 men, with key origins being Russia, Uganda, and Bangladesh. Specifically, 17 women were from Uganda, 14 from Bangladesh, and 13 men from Russia.

'Operation Flushout' was intensified in May and June 2025 to address the issue of visa overstayers and illegal activities, receiving contributions from both the district police and Crime Branch.

