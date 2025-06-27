Left Menu

Assam CM Responds to High Court's Cash-for-Jobs Scam Directive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that a Gauhati High Court directive regarding the APSC cash-for-jobs scam does not mandate the reinstatement of tainted officers. The court ordered the issuance of 'non-stigmatic' discharge letters, allowing former officers to seek future employment, while ongoing departmental proceedings will decide their fate.

Updated: 27-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:59 IST
Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the recent Gauhati High Court ruling on the APSC cash-for-jobs scam, asserting that it does not require the state to reinstate dismissed officers.

According to Sarma, the directive only mandates the issuance of 'non-stigmatic' discharge letters, omitting any mention of the APSC, enabling these officers to pursue future job opportunities. This decision comes after allegations of unsatisfactory performance led to their dismissal.

The court has also instructed the state to complete departmental proceedings for certain officers within three months. Meanwhile, the government is considering an appeal to the Supreme Court regarding aspects of the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

