Mizoram's Rising Crime: A Refugee Conundrum

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga highlighted the increasing crime rate due to an influx of refugees, mostly from Myanmar and Bangladesh. He urged police reforms and stronger village defense. Displaced populations from ethnic conflicts have strained local law and order, with plans to confiscate certain refugee identity cards underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:04 IST
Mizoram is grappling with a rise in crime, attributed largely to refugees and displaced populations, according to the state's Home Minister K Sapdanga. He stated that over 50 percent of recent criminal cases are connected to these groups.

Currently, more than 30,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, along with internally displaced people from Manipur, are taking refuge in Mizoram. The influx follows ethnic violence and military actions in their home regions. The Chin, Kuki, Hmar, Zomi, and Bawm communities, sharing ethnic ties with the Mizos, are integral to this demographic shift.

Plans are afoot to confiscate identity cards of repeat offenders crossing the border. Further, Sapdanga urged police reforms, proposing voluntary retirement options for inefficient officers, and called for invigorated village defense parties to strengthen Mizoram's law and order framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

