Mizoram's Rising Crime: A Refugee Conundrum

Mizoram is grappling with a rise in crime, attributed largely to refugees and displaced populations, according to the state's Home Minister K Sapdanga. He stated that over 50 percent of recent criminal cases are connected to these groups.

Currently, more than 30,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, along with internally displaced people from Manipur, are taking refuge in Mizoram. The influx follows ethnic violence and military actions in their home regions. The Chin, Kuki, Hmar, Zomi, and Bawm communities, sharing ethnic ties with the Mizos, are integral to this demographic shift.

Plans are afoot to confiscate identity cards of repeat offenders crossing the border. Further, Sapdanga urged police reforms, proposing voluntary retirement options for inefficient officers, and called for invigorated village defense parties to strengthen Mizoram's law and order framework.

