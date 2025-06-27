Assam's Tougher Aadhaar Rules: A Move to Curb Illegal Immigration
The Assam government plans stricter Aadhaar card rules to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh. The proposal includes comprehensive verification for adults and tighter guidelines for late birth certificates, with District Commissioners as the approving authorities. This move aims to block illegal immigrants from acquiring official documents and boost deportation efforts.
- Country:
- India
The Assam government is considering implementing more stringent rules for issuing Aadhaar cards to adults as part of its strategy to combat illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.
The proposed toughened guidelines aim to enhance the state's capability to detect and deport illegal foreigners. Sarma noted that the Cabinet would soon deliberate on this proposal, which includes a comprehensive verification process before issuing Aadhaar cards to adults. District Commissioners will have the authority to approve these cards once the new rules are enacted.
Sarma emphasized the importance of the Aadhaar card, widely used for official purposes such as voter list enrollment and bank account openings. He maintained that while foreign nationals residing legally are not of concern, the state's initiatives focus on illegal immigrants. The Cabinet also sanctioned land allocations to various socio-cultural entities and reserved seats for women and minorities in local governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Court Rules Italy Not Liable for Libyan Coast Guard Actions
Authorities to announce number of those killed in Air India plane crash only after DNA tests and verification of passengers: Amit Shah.
AI Avatar Enhances Golf Rules Experience at U.S. Open
Trump Overrules Intelligence Chief on Iran Nuclear Threat
Madhya Pradesh Government Approves Progressive Promotion Rules for 2025