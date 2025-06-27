Assam's Tougher Aadhaar Rules: A Move to Curb Illegal Immigration

The Assam government is considering implementing more stringent rules for issuing Aadhaar cards to adults as part of its strategy to combat illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The proposed toughened guidelines aim to enhance the state's capability to detect and deport illegal foreigners. Sarma noted that the Cabinet would soon deliberate on this proposal, which includes a comprehensive verification process before issuing Aadhaar cards to adults. District Commissioners will have the authority to approve these cards once the new rules are enacted.

Sarma emphasized the importance of the Aadhaar card, widely used for official purposes such as voter list enrollment and bank account openings. He maintained that while foreign nationals residing legally are not of concern, the state's initiatives focus on illegal immigrants. The Cabinet also sanctioned land allocations to various socio-cultural entities and reserved seats for women and minorities in local governance.

