Death Sentence for Family Massacre in Visakhapatnam
A local court sentenced Battina Appalaraju to death for murdering six family members in Visakhapatnam over a land dispute. The victims included adults and two children. Appalaraju surrendered after committing these brutal acts. The court deemed the crime as 'extreme brutality' and also imposed additional penalties.
A court in Visakhapatnam has sentenced a 50-year-old man to death for the vicious murder of six family members, marking a chilling episode in the district's history.
Battina Appalaraju, driven by a protracted land dispute, entered the residence of Bommidi Ramana in Juthada village and killed six family members. The victims ranged in age from a six-month-old infant to a 63-year-old man.
Appalaraju, who later surrendered to the local police, was described by the court as having committed a crime of 'extreme brutality'. He was sentenced to death and given rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the IPC, along with monetary penalties.
