Death Sentence for Family Massacre in Visakhapatnam

A local court sentenced Battina Appalaraju to death for murdering six family members in Visakhapatnam over a land dispute. The victims included adults and two children. Appalaraju surrendered after committing these brutal acts. The court deemed the crime as 'extreme brutality' and also imposed additional penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:37 IST
A court in Visakhapatnam has sentenced a 50-year-old man to death for the vicious murder of six family members, marking a chilling episode in the district's history.

Battina Appalaraju, driven by a protracted land dispute, entered the residence of Bommidi Ramana in Juthada village and killed six family members. The victims ranged in age from a six-month-old infant to a 63-year-old man.

Appalaraju, who later surrendered to the local police, was described by the court as having committed a crime of 'extreme brutality'. He was sentenced to death and given rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the IPC, along with monetary penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

