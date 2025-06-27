Death Sentence for Family Massacre in Visakhapatnam

A court in Visakhapatnam has sentenced a 50-year-old man to death for the vicious murder of six family members, marking a chilling episode in the district's history.

Battina Appalaraju, driven by a protracted land dispute, entered the residence of Bommidi Ramana in Juthada village and killed six family members. The victims ranged in age from a six-month-old infant to a 63-year-old man.

Appalaraju, who later surrendered to the local police, was described by the court as having committed a crime of 'extreme brutality'. He was sentenced to death and given rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the IPC, along with monetary penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)