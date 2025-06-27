CJI Gavai: The Balance of Judicial Activism
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the importance of maintaining judicial activism within its boundaries at his felicitation ceremony. He cautioned against transforming activism into adventurism or terrorism. He praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's contributions and highlighted the secular nature of the Nagpur bar association.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, highlighted the crucial balance required in judicial practice during his recent address. He asserted that while judicial activism is vital for constitutional integrity, it must not slip into what he termed 'judicial adventurism' or 'judicial terrorism.'
The address took place at a felicitation ceremony organized by the district court bar association, where Justice Gavai, who assumed office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India last month, underscored the importance of respecting the defined limits of the three pillars of democracy - the legislature, executive, and judiciary.
Justice Gavai praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's monumental contributions and lauded the secular ethos of the Nagpur bar association, emphasizing the unity and collaboration among its diverse members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Immigration Raids: A Test of Democracy Amidst National Unrest
Killing Spree in Minnesota: A Plot Against Democracy
Mutual trust in democracy, rule of law form strong foundation of our ties, PM Modi on India-Cyprus relationship.
Terrorism is inimical to forces that believe in democracy. PM Mod in Croatia.
We don't want lessons in democracy from those who are bulldozing its foundations and destroying country’s federal structure daily: Mamata.