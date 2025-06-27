Left Menu

CJI Gavai: The Balance of Judicial Activism

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the importance of maintaining judicial activism within its boundaries at his felicitation ceremony. He cautioned against transforming activism into adventurism or terrorism. He praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's contributions and highlighted the secular nature of the Nagpur bar association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:41 IST
CJI Gavai: The Balance of Judicial Activism
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, highlighted the crucial balance required in judicial practice during his recent address. He asserted that while judicial activism is vital for constitutional integrity, it must not slip into what he termed 'judicial adventurism' or 'judicial terrorism.'

The address took place at a felicitation ceremony organized by the district court bar association, where Justice Gavai, who assumed office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India last month, underscored the importance of respecting the defined limits of the three pillars of democracy - the legislature, executive, and judiciary.

Justice Gavai praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's monumental contributions and lauded the secular ethos of the Nagpur bar association, emphasizing the unity and collaboration among its diverse members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025