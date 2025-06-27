CJI Gavai: The Balance of Judicial Activism

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, highlighted the crucial balance required in judicial practice during his recent address. He asserted that while judicial activism is vital for constitutional integrity, it must not slip into what he termed 'judicial adventurism' or 'judicial terrorism.'

The address took place at a felicitation ceremony organized by the district court bar association, where Justice Gavai, who assumed office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India last month, underscored the importance of respecting the defined limits of the three pillars of democracy - the legislature, executive, and judiciary.

Justice Gavai praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's monumental contributions and lauded the secular ethos of the Nagpur bar association, emphasizing the unity and collaboration among its diverse members.

(With inputs from agencies.)