Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Land Acquisition Scandal and a Suspended Official's Last Act
Suresh Kumar Mishra, a suspended revenue official in Chhattisgarh, allegedly committed suicide amid accusations of land acquisition irregularities related to a road project. Days before his planned retirement, Mishra was found dead with a note professing his innocence and naming others involved.
A suspended revenue official in Chhattisgarh has reportedly committed suicide just days before his retirement, amid allegations of involvement in a land acquisition scandal related to the Bharatmala road project.
Suresh Kumar Mishra, a patwari, was discovered dead at his sister's farmhouse. A note found at the scene claimed his innocence while implicating other officials and a villager in the irregularities.
Mishra was suspended on June 24, and the following day an FIR was filed against him and a tehsildar for alleged forgery. Investigations revealed the financial irregularities could have caused significant losses to the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
