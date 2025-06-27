Left Menu

Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Land Acquisition Scandal and a Suspended Official's Last Act

Suresh Kumar Mishra, a suspended revenue official in Chhattisgarh, allegedly committed suicide amid accusations of land acquisition irregularities related to a road project. Days before his planned retirement, Mishra was found dead with a note professing his innocence and naming others involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:42 IST
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Land Acquisition Scandal and a Suspended Official's Last Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended revenue official in Chhattisgarh has reportedly committed suicide just days before his retirement, amid allegations of involvement in a land acquisition scandal related to the Bharatmala road project.

Suresh Kumar Mishra, a patwari, was discovered dead at his sister's farmhouse. A note found at the scene claimed his innocence while implicating other officials and a villager in the irregularities.

Mishra was suspended on June 24, and the following day an FIR was filed against him and a tehsildar for alleged forgery. Investigations revealed the financial irregularities could have caused significant losses to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025