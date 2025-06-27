Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Land Acquisition Scandal and a Suspended Official's Last Act

A suspended revenue official in Chhattisgarh has reportedly committed suicide just days before his retirement, amid allegations of involvement in a land acquisition scandal related to the Bharatmala road project.

Suresh Kumar Mishra, a patwari, was discovered dead at his sister's farmhouse. A note found at the scene claimed his innocence while implicating other officials and a villager in the irregularities.

Mishra was suspended on June 24, and the following day an FIR was filed against him and a tehsildar for alleged forgery. Investigations revealed the financial irregularities could have caused significant losses to the government.

