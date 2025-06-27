Ukraine’s Successful Strike on Russian Warplanes in Volgograd

In a bold military maneuver, Ukraine's forces announced on Friday the successful targeting of four Russian Su-34 warplanes at the Marinovka airbase, located in central Russia's Volgograd Region. This development comes amid a series of strategic strikes on Russian war assets.

According to an official post on Telegram, this operation was a collaborative effort involving Ukraine's special operations branch, the SBU security service, and other military services. The statement highlighted that, in addition to striking the planes, technical facilities for aircraft maintenance were also targeted.

While there has been no response from the Russian military officials, this operation is consistent with Ukraine's recent strategic focus on long-range targeting of Russian military infrastructure, including a significant earlier strike termed 'Operation Spider's Web'. The damage inflicted by the latest strike is currently being assessed.

