Germany Accelerates Defense Procurement to Boost Military Readiness

The German government is expediting its defense procurement process, simplifying legal frameworks, and encouraging European cooperation to enhance military readiness. This initiative, tied to a draft law, aims to overcome bureaucratic delays and project setbacks, as Berlin anticipates increased defense spending and aims to align with NATO's elevated targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 05:15 IST
The German government is taking significant steps to hasten its defense procurement cycle, as indicated by a draft law accessed by Reuters. The document emphasizes the need for streamlined legal processes and European collaboration, especially for start-up ventures, to bolster the military's operational readiness.

In alignment with NATO's increased defense expenditure goal, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's administration plans to elevate military spending from 95 billion euros in 2025 to 162 billion euros by 2029. This adjustment follows a strategic NATO summit decision reflecting concerns over Moscow's military ambitions reaching beyond Ukraine.

The proposed legislation also aims to fortify European defense cooperation by simplifying existing rules without compromising vital national security interests. Additionally, the law would enable advance payments to support start-ups and innovative firms entering the defense sector, while adhering to the parliamentary approval for substantial purchases exceeding 25 million euros.

