Left Menu

Missile Launch from Yemen Triggers Israeli Defense Systems

The Israeli army reported a missile launch from Yemen toward its territory, prompting the activation of aerial defense systems. Sirens alerted the public in several areas, as stated via the army's Telegram channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:52 IST
Missile Launch from Yemen Triggers Israeli Defense Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli army announced on Saturday the detection of a missile launch from Yemen targeting Israeli territory. This prompted the activation of the country's aerial defense systems to intercept the potential threat.

Soon after the launch, sirens sounded in various regions across Israel, indicating an immediate response was underway.

The information was disseminated through the army's official Telegram messaging app, confirming the defensive measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025