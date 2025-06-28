Missile Launch from Yemen Triggers Israeli Defense Systems
The Israeli army reported a missile launch from Yemen toward its territory, prompting the activation of aerial defense systems. Sirens alerted the public in several areas, as stated via the army's Telegram channel.
The Israeli army announced on Saturday the detection of a missile launch from Yemen targeting Israeli territory. This prompted the activation of the country's aerial defense systems to intercept the potential threat.
Soon after the launch, sirens sounded in various regions across Israel, indicating an immediate response was underway.
The information was disseminated through the army's official Telegram messaging app, confirming the defensive measures in place.
