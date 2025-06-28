Tragic End: Couple's Alleged Double Suicide in Jaipur

A shocking incident of an alleged double suicide has been reported in Jaipur, as authorities discovered a couple dead in their flat. The tragic revelation came to light on Friday when distress grew after the man failed to respond to calls, prompting a friend to investigate.

Upon arrival, the police were met with a grim scene: Dharmendra Chaudhary, 45, was found hanging, while his wife Suman, 41, lay lifeless on the bed. Notably, marks around Suman's neck suggested she too had hanged herself, according to the Muhana SHO, Gurbhupendra Singh.

This heartbreaking event unfolded after an altercation on Thursday night. Investigations suggest Suman first took her life, and upon discovering her, Dharmendra followed suit. Their two daughters were away in their village at the time. The police have launched a full investigation into the matter.