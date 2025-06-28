Controversy Rises Over Electoral Roll Revision: Allegations of NRC Sneaking

In a pointed critique, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien condemned the recent special revision of the electoral roll announced by the Election Commission, suggesting it was a covert attempt to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This move has sparked controversy and accusations of political maneuvering.

The INDIA bloc, comprising various parties including Trinamool Congress, plans to take a strong stand both inside and outside Parliament, challenging the timing and motive behind this electoral revision, which was launched to eliminate ineligible names and include all eligible voters. This move by the Election Commission has come under scrutiny, particularly with Bihar slated for polls later this year.

Allegations are rife that the ruling BJP may be manipulating voter data to secure an advantage in the upcoming elections. According to O'Brien, evidence from internal BJP surveys indicates that these revisions could be an attempt to sway results, especially with critical elections approaching in states like Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)