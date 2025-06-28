Grisly Crime for Social Media Fame: Minors Kill for iPhone Reels
Two minors in Bahraich, India, gruesomely murdered Shadab, 19, to steal his iPhone and make popular reels. They lured him into a secluded area, attacked him, and fled. Police arrested the minors and their accomplices, recovering evidence. The minors are now in juvenile detention as investigations continue.
In a shocking incident in Bahraich, India, two minors allegedly murdered a 19-year-old man named Shadab to steal his iPhone for creating social media reels, according to police reports from Saturday.
The suspects, aged 14 and 16, confessed to the crime, admitting they plotted to kill Shadab four days prior for his mobile device. The murder took place on the night of June 20 under the guise of filming content, during which they brutally attacked him.
Police investigations have led to their arrest, along with Shadab's stolen iPhone and the murder weapon. Both juveniles are detained in a juvenile reform home, with additional arrests made as authorities pursue all involved parties.
