Parag Jain: The Mastermind Behind 'Operation Sindoor' Takes Charge at R&AW

Renowned for his strategic mind behind 'Operation Sindoor', Parag Jain has been appointed the new Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), according to an official order released on Saturday.

As an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1989 batch of the Punjab cadre, Jain will officially assume the position from July 1, taking over from Ravi Sinha, who retires on June 30. The two-year tenure was affirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Jain's extensive experience in aerial operations and intelligence was pivotal in the precision strikes on terror camps across the border. His ground experience in Kashmir positions him as a valuable asset in countering efforts to rebuild terror infrastructure in PoK.