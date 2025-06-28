Left Menu

Parag Jain: The Mastermind Behind 'Operation Sindoor' Takes Charge at R&AW

Parag Jain, renowned for orchestrating 'Operation Sindoor', is appointed as the new Chief of R&AW for two years. An experienced IPS officer, Jain has dealt with terrorism across Punjab, Kashmir, and provided vital intelligence for cross-border strikes. He succeeds Ravi Sinha, who retires on June 30.

Renowned for his strategic mind behind 'Operation Sindoor', Parag Jain has been appointed the new Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), according to an official order released on Saturday.

As an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1989 batch of the Punjab cadre, Jain will officially assume the position from July 1, taking over from Ravi Sinha, who retires on June 30. The two-year tenure was affirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Jain's extensive experience in aerial operations and intelligence was pivotal in the precision strikes on terror camps across the border. His ground experience in Kashmir positions him as a valuable asset in countering efforts to rebuild terror infrastructure in PoK.

