Former SIMI Leader and ISIS Module Accused Saquib Nachan Passes Away in Delhi

Saquib Nachan, a former leader of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and an alleged key figure in the Pune ISIS module, died in a Delhi hospital following a brain haemorrhage, as confirmed by officials. The 67-year-old resident of Bhiwandi's Padgha area had been in the hospital for several days prior to his passing.

In a significant crackdown on the ISIS terror outfit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Nachan in 2023. His alleged activities included promoting ISIS initiatives, fabricating and testing IEDs, and leading the Pune ISIS module. He previously served a sentence for bomb blasts in Mumbai during 2002-03, before being re-arrested for recent charges.

Authorities have heightened security in Padgha ahead of Nachan's final rites. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recently conducted extensive searches in the area, targeting associates linked to alleged anti-national activities. Nachan's death marks the end of a controversial and closely watched figure in the terrorism landscape.

