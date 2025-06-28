Left Menu

Delhi Holi Attack: Fugitive Arrested in Revenge Assault Case

A man named Arjun, involved in a Holi-related assault in Delhi, was arrested after evading police for over three months. The attack, motivated by revenge over a marriage, involved Arjun and his friends allegedly assaulting a family with bricks and stones, resulting in a stabbing incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:52 IST
Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly connected to a violent attack on a family during Holi celebrations in Delhi's Mangolpuri has been apprehended after eluding authorities for more than three months, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The suspect, Arjun, was sought in a March 14 attempt to murder case, linked to the alleged assault and stabbing of family members outside their home during Holi festivities. His accomplices, Varun and Sahil, were also implicated in the crime.

According to police reports, Arjun, along with his confederate Sahil, attacked the woman's family with bricks and stones. The operation was allegedly motivated by revenge over her marriage in January. Police finally tracked Arjun down to his neighborhood in Sultanpuri on June 27, upon visiting his mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

