Police Clamp Down on Prostitution in Spas, Rescue 18 Women
In Namakkal Town, police conducted raids on multiple spas and massage parlours, resulting in the rescue of 18 women who were involved in prostitution disguised as wellness services. This operation led to the arrest of four managers and aimed to tackle illegal commercial sexual activities.
Police in Namakkal Town have intensified efforts to crack down on illegal prostitution rings disguised as wellness services, rescuing 18 women during raids on various spas and massage parlours.
The raids, conducted on Friday, targeted establishments suspected of facilitating commercial sexual activities. Authorities confirmed that four of these establishments were implicated in illegal practices, leading to the arrest of their managers.
The coordinated actions by multiple police teams underscore a commitment to addressing and curbing illegal activities masked under legitimate services.
