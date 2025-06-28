Manipur's Political Path: N Biren Singh's Vision for Stability

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced initiatives to re-establish a popular government in the state currently under President's rule. Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Singh expressed optimism about forming a new government soon.

He emphasized that the BJP, along with its allies, is focused on creating a stable and popular government while addressing the current crisis in Manipur. He mentioned the central government's ongoing efforts to restore peace following ethnic violence that has left over 260 dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

BJP Manipur unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi underscored the importance of prioritizing peace initiatives over electoral discussions, highlighting the need to understand the public's desire for stability and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)