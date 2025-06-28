Manipur's Political Path: N Biren Singh's Vision for Stability
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh disclosed efforts to establish a new government in Manipur amid ongoing President's rule. Singh emphasizes BJP's commitment to resolving the crisis and points to illegal immigration and drug cartels as major issues. Meanwhile, BJP leaders stress peace over political campaigns.
- Country:
- India
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced initiatives to re-establish a popular government in the state currently under President's rule. Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Singh expressed optimism about forming a new government soon.
He emphasized that the BJP, along with its allies, is focused on creating a stable and popular government while addressing the current crisis in Manipur. He mentioned the central government's ongoing efforts to restore peace following ethnic violence that has left over 260 dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.
BJP Manipur unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi underscored the importance of prioritizing peace initiatives over electoral discussions, highlighting the need to understand the public's desire for stability and governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
