Assam Dairy Scheme Controversy: Political Favoritism Allegations Spark Outrage

In a growing controversy, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has accused the state's government of nepotism within its dairy scheme, claiming governmental resources are enriching lawmakers' families. The scheme, 'Assistance to Entrepreneur for Establishment of Commercial Dairy Farming (2022-23),' is intended to energize the state's dairy sector with entrepreneurs eligible for up to Rs 50 lakh in subsidies.

Gogoi has filed a formal complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pressing for a full review of the scheme's beneficiary lists. Multiple reports suggest politically connected individuals are receiving Gir cows allocated for state projects, despite many qualified dairy farmers being ignored, claims Gogoi. The Congress leader fears this could erode public trust in government fairness.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma rebuffed the allegations, pointing to challenges in animal viability within the northeastern climate and stressing procedural adherence. Regardless, the scenario raises heated discourse on political favoritism and transparency in the allocation of public resources, fueling scrutiny both locally and beyond.