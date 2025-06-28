Left Menu

Assam Dairy Scheme Controversy: Political Favoritism Allegations Spark Outrage

Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress president, accused the ruling party of favoritism in a state dairy scheme, alleging that politicians’ kin received benefits meant for genuine entrepreneurs. He also called for a beneficiary review in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, highlighting concerns over transparency and fairness in allocation processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:37 IST
Assam Dairy Scheme Controversy: Political Favoritism Allegations Spark Outrage
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a growing controversy, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has accused the state's government of nepotism within its dairy scheme, claiming governmental resources are enriching lawmakers' families. The scheme, 'Assistance to Entrepreneur for Establishment of Commercial Dairy Farming (2022-23),' is intended to energize the state's dairy sector with entrepreneurs eligible for up to Rs 50 lakh in subsidies.

Gogoi has filed a formal complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pressing for a full review of the scheme's beneficiary lists. Multiple reports suggest politically connected individuals are receiving Gir cows allocated for state projects, despite many qualified dairy farmers being ignored, claims Gogoi. The Congress leader fears this could erode public trust in government fairness.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma rebuffed the allegations, pointing to challenges in animal viability within the northeastern climate and stressing procedural adherence. Regardless, the scenario raises heated discourse on political favoritism and transparency in the allocation of public resources, fueling scrutiny both locally and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025