Judicial Outcry Over Inaction on Prisoner Releases in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand High Court expressed its frustration over the continued incarceration of 140 convicts eligible for release, emphasizing administrative negligence. The court mandated the establishment of a competent authority board within two weeks to examine these cases.

Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal stressed that, despite persistent efforts by national and state legal authorities, the release process remains sluggish, resulting in some prisoners languishing in jail for over five years beyond their eligibility.

The court reviewed a report that highlighted these delays, noting that several prisoners were due for release as far back as 2019. The court's directive aims to expedite the review and ensure timely releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)