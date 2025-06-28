Left Menu

Judicial Outcry Over Inaction on Prisoner Releases in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand High Court criticized the prolonged imprisonment of 140 eligible convicts due for release. The court ordered the formation of a competent authority board to review these cases. The release process has been hindered despite efforts from legal authorities, highlighting administrative delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:49 IST
Judicial Outcry Over Inaction on Prisoner Releases in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court expressed its frustration over the continued incarceration of 140 convicts eligible for release, emphasizing administrative negligence. The court mandated the establishment of a competent authority board within two weeks to examine these cases.

Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal stressed that, despite persistent efforts by national and state legal authorities, the release process remains sluggish, resulting in some prisoners languishing in jail for over five years beyond their eligibility.

The court reviewed a report that highlighted these delays, noting that several prisoners were due for release as far back as 2019. The court's directive aims to expedite the review and ensure timely releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025