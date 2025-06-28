Left Menu

Outcry in Kolkata: Law Student's Tragic Ordeal Sparks Criticism of Government

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has condemned the alleged gang-rape of a law student in south Kolkata, criticizing the Mamata Banerjee-led government for its failure to ensure women's safety in West Bengal. She called for swift justice alongside actions from the National Commission for Women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi issued a scathing criticism of the West Bengal government following an alleged gang-rape of a law student in south Kolkata. Devi labeled the crime as 'brutal' and called it an indicator of the government's failure in protecting women.

Making a statement on X, Devi expressed her outrage at the situation, saying it reflects poorly on the safety of women in the state. Her comments came shortly after a 22-year-old student was reportedly assaulted on a college campus in Kolkata.

In response, both Devi and the National Commission for Women urged quick justice and preventive measures. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have detained a security guard, raising the total number of arrests to four in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

