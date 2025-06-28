Outcry in Kolkata: Law Student's Tragic Ordeal Sparks Criticism of Government
Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has condemned the alleged gang-rape of a law student in south Kolkata, criticizing the Mamata Banerjee-led government for its failure to ensure women's safety in West Bengal. She called for swift justice alongside actions from the National Commission for Women.
Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi issued a scathing criticism of the West Bengal government following an alleged gang-rape of a law student in south Kolkata. Devi labeled the crime as 'brutal' and called it an indicator of the government's failure in protecting women.
Making a statement on X, Devi expressed her outrage at the situation, saying it reflects poorly on the safety of women in the state. Her comments came shortly after a 22-year-old student was reportedly assaulted on a college campus in Kolkata.
In response, both Devi and the National Commission for Women urged quick justice and preventive measures. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have detained a security guard, raising the total number of arrests to four in connection with the case.
