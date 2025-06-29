Political Tensions Flare Over Kolkata Law College Incident

In a charged atmosphere, Kolkata witnessed police intervention on Saturday as they stopped a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally led by the party's state unit chief, Sukanta Majumdar. The rally aimed to protest against an alleged gang rape of a student, whose case has drawn significant political attention. Majumdar, along with several party leaders, was detained at the Gariahat crossing while attempting to march towards the South Calcutta Law College.

The controversy centers on the gang rape of a 24-year-old student, allegedly by individuals connected to the ruling Trinamool Congress. The incident sparked political tensions, with the BJP demanding accountability from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP leaders have criticized the state's law and order situation, alleging complicity and negligence by the ruling party.

Amidst these developments, BJP president J P Nadda established a committee to probe the incident. Meanwhile, protests have erupted in several parts of West Bengal, underscoring the ongoing political unrest and demands for justice. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the state government of prioritizing appeasement politics over women's safety and legal governance.