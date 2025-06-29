Tragedy in Kansas: Deputy and Suspect Fatally Shot in Fireworks Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Kansas when Phillips County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Gaede was fatally shot while responding to a report of illegal fireworks. The event took place in Phillipsburg, a small city close to Nebraska's border.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office reported that Deputy Gaede was addressing complaints regarding non-consumer-grade fireworks being detonated at a residence. Upon investigating, he encountered Kolton Griffith, who was believed to be responsible for the fireworks.

A struggle ensued as Gaede attempted to arrest Griffith, who drew a concealed handgun, fatally shooting the deputy. Despite being wounded, Gaede managed to return fire, ultimately resulting in Griffith's death at the scene.