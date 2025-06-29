Left Menu

Tragedy in Kansas: Deputy and Suspect Fatally Shot in Fireworks Dispute

A Kansas sheriff's deputy was killed during a confrontation with a suspect over illegal fireworks. Deputy Brandon Gaede, 30, confronted Kolton Griffith, 27, during an arrest. Griffith shot Gaede, who then returned fire, killing Griffith. The incident occurred in Phillipsburg, near the Nebraska border.

29-06-2025
A tragic incident unfolded in Kansas when Phillips County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Gaede was fatally shot while responding to a report of illegal fireworks. The event took place in Phillipsburg, a small city close to Nebraska's border.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office reported that Deputy Gaede was addressing complaints regarding non-consumer-grade fireworks being detonated at a residence. Upon investigating, he encountered Kolton Griffith, who was believed to be responsible for the fireworks.

A struggle ensued as Gaede attempted to arrest Griffith, who drew a concealed handgun, fatally shooting the deputy. Despite being wounded, Gaede managed to return fire, ultimately resulting in Griffith's death at the scene.

