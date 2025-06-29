Detention of Long-time US Residents Sparks Concerns Over Iranian Deportations

Mandonna 'Donna' Kashanian, an Iranian-born woman who lived in the US for 47 years, was handcuffed and detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. Her family, deeply concerned, claims she poses no threat.

Kashanian arrived in the US in 1978 amid a turbulent political climate in Iran. Despite previous failed asylum applications, she was allowed to remain in the country under the condition of regular check-ins with immigration authorities, a requirement she consistently fulfilled.

The recent surge in detentions of Iranian nationals reflects heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with ICE accused of indiscriminately targeting Iranians for deportation. Homeland Security has yet to clearly justify these actions, intensified by recent US military actions in the region.