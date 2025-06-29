Mysterious Discovery Near India-Pakistan Border: Unraveling the Identity
Two partially decomposed bodies, a minor girl and a young man, were found near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Police investigations are underway to determine their identity and cause of death. A Pakistani SIM and the ID of Ravi Kumar were found at the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
In a chilling discovery near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, police recovered the partially decomposed bodies of a minor girl and a young man.
The bodies, found roughly 10-12 kilometers inside Indian territory, are believed to have been there for about a week, based on decomposition levels.
A Pakistani SIM card and the ID of a man named Ravi Kumar were also retrieved from the site. Further investigation is underway to determine the identities and deaths' circumstances of the individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out in lavatory of Daund-Pune shuttle train; no casualty: Police.
Cow Smuggling Encounters: Uttar Pradesh Police in Action
Historic Rise in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Marks New Era
Greek Police Crackdown: Unveiling Violent Sports Fan Gangs
Tragic Loss Strikes Family of Gujarat Policeman