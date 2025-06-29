Mysterious Discovery Near India-Pakistan Border: Unraveling the Identity

In a chilling discovery near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, police recovered the partially decomposed bodies of a minor girl and a young man.

The bodies, found roughly 10-12 kilometers inside Indian territory, are believed to have been there for about a week, based on decomposition levels.

A Pakistani SIM card and the ID of a man named Ravi Kumar were also retrieved from the site. Further investigation is underway to determine the identities and deaths' circumstances of the individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)