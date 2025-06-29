Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery Near India-Pakistan Border: Unraveling the Identity

Two partially decomposed bodies, a minor girl and a young man, were found near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Police investigations are underway to determine their identity and cause of death. A Pakistani SIM and the ID of Ravi Kumar were found at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling discovery near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, police recovered the partially decomposed bodies of a minor girl and a young man.

The bodies, found roughly 10-12 kilometers inside Indian territory, are believed to have been there for about a week, based on decomposition levels.

A Pakistani SIM card and the ID of a man named Ravi Kumar were also retrieved from the site. Further investigation is underway to determine the identities and deaths' circumstances of the individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

