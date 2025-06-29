Left Menu

Transforming Public Services: Jammu and Kashmir's Unique Family Identification Initiative

The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to implement a unique family identification system for each household to streamline public service delivery. This initiative aims to enhance beneficiary outreach and facilitate efficient planning across departments, thereby minimizing bureaucracy and improving resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:39 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to revolutionize public service delivery with the introduction of a unique family identification system across the Union territory. This initiative aims to streamline processes by providing a singular source of truth for planning and monitoring.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasized the initiative's transformative potential during a high-level meeting, stating that it will ensure equitable benefits distribution while providing insights into the uptake of government schemes.

The family ID system intends to address the current duplication in documentation requirements across government departments, which strains both citizens and resources. With detailed discussions on data sources and future updates, the initiative promises efficient and seamless service delivery to Jammu and Kashmir's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

