Battle for Gaza: Escalation Amid Ceasefire Efforts

The Israeli military intensified its offensive in northern Gaza, urging Palestinians to evacuate before an escalation in conflict with Hamas. Efforts for a ceasefire are led by Egypt and Qatar, supported by the U.S. Amid ongoing hostilities, a solution remains elusive as humanitarian crises deepen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:49 IST
Battle for Gaza: Escalation Amid Ceasefire Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has instructed Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza as it ramps up efforts against Hamas. U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a cessation of hostilities while negotiations for a ceasefire continue.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to discuss the progress of military actions, with officials cautioning that expanding the offensive could further endanger Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The military's evacuation orders were communicated through various platforms, highlighting the looming danger as operations intensify.

Efforts to broker peace are ongoing, with mediation by Egypt and Qatar, supported by the U.S., to end the 20-month conflict. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, with high casualties and widespread displacement following the intensified military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

