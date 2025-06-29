Battle for Gaza: Escalation Amid Ceasefire Efforts

The Israeli military has instructed Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza as it ramps up efforts against Hamas. U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a cessation of hostilities while negotiations for a ceasefire continue.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to discuss the progress of military actions, with officials cautioning that expanding the offensive could further endanger Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The military's evacuation orders were communicated through various platforms, highlighting the looming danger as operations intensify.

Efforts to broker peace are ongoing, with mediation by Egypt and Qatar, supported by the U.S., to end the 20-month conflict. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, with high casualties and widespread displacement following the intensified military actions.

